Court rejects bail to Mohammed Nalapad Haris

Nalapad’s advocates to move High Court.

Published: 31st May 2018 05:44 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The successive bail petition filed by Shantinagar Congress MLA N A Haris' son Mohammed Nalapad Haris was rejected by the 62nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

Nalapad and his associates, who were arrested on charges of attempt to murder after they allegedly brutally attacked 24-year-old Vidvat Loganathan at Farzi Cafe in UB City on February 17 night, have been in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison for 100 days now. Nalapad’s bail has been rejected twice, once by the 62nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Court and later by the High Court of Karnataka.

After the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials submitted a detailed chargesheet to the court, P Usman, the advocate representing Nalapad, moved the court praying that his client be granted bail as the investigation was completed and chargesheet was filed.

However, the prosecution objected to granting bail citing that there was no change in circumstances but the evidences against him were enhanced. The prosecution had also cited several cases where bail was not granted to accused despite investigating agencies filing chargesheet.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the investigation was not yet completed. Both defense counsel P Usman and special prosecutor M S Shyamsundar had completed their arguments on the bail petition on Tuesday.

Magistrate Parameshwara Prasanna B, who had reserved the order, disposed of the petition by rejecting the bail plea filed by Nalapad on Wednesday.

Advocates representing Nalapad have now decided to move the High Court and question the order.

Speaking to reporters, special prosecutor M S Shyamsundar said, “The courts had observed that the case had spread terror in the minds of people before rejecting the bail. Also, there were chances that the accused would threaten the witness and tamper evidence if he is released on bail. Considering all these factors, the court has rejected his bail petition."

A WATERTIGHT CHARGESHEET

The watertight chargesheet submitted by the CCB has 15 eye witnesses from Farzi Cafe, 11 eye witnesses from Mallya Hospital, material, digital and circumstantial evidences. This played a key role in building a tight case against the accused and also helped the prosecution to ensure the accused is not granted bail.

