2 held for kidnap and extortion of bizman  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two people have been arrested by the Central Crime Branch on charges of kidnapping a businessman and extorting `10,000 from him.The accused have been identified as Manjunath alias Boxer Manja, a history-sheeter in Jayanagar police station, and his aide Ramu. Manjunath is the nephew of RV Devraj, former MLA of Chikpet legislative assembly constituency, and has won several boxing competitions.

Police said that Kailash Jain, a textile merchant, approached the senior officials of the CCB and filed a complaint that Manjunath and Ramu had kidnapped him on October 25 and released only after his family members paid them `10,000.

The officials then directed the case to the City Market police to register an First Information Report.

“Information was gathered about the accused persons and they were arrested from Mamoolpet. They have been handed over to City Market police custody for further investigation,” the police said.

“Preliminary probe has established that Kailash Jain had business transactions with another textile merchant Babulal and there was some financial dispute between them. Babulal had approached Manjunath to help him in the matter and in turn Manjunath orchestrated the kidnap,” the police added.After he came into contact with history-sheeter Cycle Ravi several years ago, Manjunath he got involved in criminal activities, the police said.