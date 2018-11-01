BBMP readies to ‘clean up its act’

Home Cities Bengaluru

Last month, the BBMP beautified around 150 black spots with the help of Ugly Indian.

Pourakarmikas drawing rangoli at a garbage dumping site

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Karnataka High Court directed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) to clean up the city by November 5, BBMP authorities have been told to remove garbage and take photographs as proof of the cleaning so that it can be submitted to the High Court on Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BBMP Additional Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D Randeep said they have instructed assistant executive engineers in 27 sub-divisions to use the BBMP geo mobile application. They are supposed to visit all the black spots in their wards, click a photo before the cleaning up and then take another photo of the same spot after cleaning up. This will help to document the process. "We are doing our best to keep the city clean,'' he said.

Last month, the BBMP beautified around 150 black spots with the help of Ugly Indian. "Our junior health inspectors are not just cleaning places, they are also painting them. This has also been also documented and the same will be submitted to the High Court,'' Randeep said. BBMP officials are cleaning major roads in the South, West and East zones using mechanical sweeping machines at night. This has also been documented.However there are certain places the BBMP will not be allowed to enter. 

