Couple’s bodies recovered from lake after 2 days  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple, who had gone to wash clothes, accidentally fell into the Byatarayanadoddi Lake two days ago and drowned. Their bodies were fished out of the water on Wednesday.The deceased have been identified as Chand Pasha and his wife Ameena, residents of Avalahalli near Bannerghatta. Both were daily wage workers.

Police said that the incident took place on Monday when the couple had gone to wash clothes in the afternoon. It is said that Ameena fell accidentally first into the lake and Pasha jumped in to save her but he also drowned. A villager, Nayaz, also tried to save them, but his attempts were futile.“The staff of the rescue team of the fire and emergency department, with the help of local divers, traced the body on Wednesday and fished them out. We have taken up a case of unnatural death,” the Bannarghatta police added.