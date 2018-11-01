Home Cities Bengaluru

Important to select right person while voting: Doreswamy to voters

Mahatma Gandhi was a simple person, but Indian politics today has a lot of corrupt people, lamented Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Freedom fighter H S Doreswamy releasing a special postal cover on G S Gokhale and Mahatma Gandhi at the Government Arts College in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mahatma Gandhi was a simple person, but Indian politics today has a lot of corrupt people, lamented Gandhian and freedom fighter H S Doreswamy. Speaking at a function at Government Arts College on Wednesday to mark the release of Special Poster Cover on Guru and Discipline - G K Gokhale and Gandhi, he said, “Candidates elected by people are interested only in making money.

They are not interested in helping anyone.” He also called upon people to exercise their right to vote cautiously. “Politicians elected since Independence have only been minting money,” he alleged. “It is very important that you select the right candidate when you vote,” he said.  

Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Circle Dr Charles Lobo said the event was being organised at Government Arts College specifically as Gandhiji had visited it on May 8, 1915 to take part in a function. It was Gandhi’s first visit to Bengaluru following an invitation extended by Kannada writer D V Gundappa.  Lobo said that the event on Wednesday marked the second of 12 such events to be held across the state to mark the year-long celebrations being planned by the Postal Department to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi. The first event was the Bapu 150 philately exhibition.

Gandhi expo extended till Nov 14
Bowing to demand, particularly from schools, the ongoing Philately exhibition ‘Bapu 150’ at the National Gallery of Modern Art has been extended till November 14, said Dr Charles Lobo. “The expo opened on October 6 and the public has wholeheartedly received it. By popular demand, it had been extended till October 31. Many schools wanted their students to gain from it but due to Dasara holidays the expo has now been extended by two weeks,” he said.  

Karnataka third in country 
Karnataka ranks third in the country in the number of accounts opened for girls under the Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme in the rankings made public recently, said Dr Charles Lobo. “Since 2014, Karnataka has opened 11.21 lakh accounts,” he said. Tamil Nadu stood first while Uttar Pradesh stood second.  

