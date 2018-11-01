Monthly ward panel meet must: Mayor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major victory for citizen activists, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has said that it is mandatory for ward councillors to hold monthly ward committee meetings. The Mayor made this announcement during the BBMP Council meeting on Wednesday.

She asked the councillors to hold a meeting on the first Saturday of each month, and also fix a time for the same. She said ward-level officials needed to attend the meeting, and failure to follow these directives will lead to action being taken against the councillor concerned.

The decision was brought about as a result of meetings between members of the citizen group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) and officials. On October 16, CfB members had submitted a petition to the Mayor to make the declaration on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1) and the Mayor had agreed for the same.

Then on Tuesday, CfB members called about 50-60 councillors and requested them to bring up the issue at the meeting. On Wednesday again, before the meeting, they met Mayor and the Commissioner regarding the issue.CfB member Tara Krishnaswamy called the decision a major victory for citizens.