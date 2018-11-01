Home Cities Bengaluru

Monthly ward panel meet must: Mayor

 In a major victory for citizen activists, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has said that it is mandatory for ward councillors to hold monthly ward committee meetings.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major victory for citizen activists, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun has said that it is mandatory for ward councillors to hold monthly ward committee meetings. The Mayor made this announcement during the BBMP Council meeting on Wednesday.

She asked the councillors to hold a meeting on the first Saturday of each month, and also fix a time for the same. She said ward-level officials needed to attend the meeting, and failure to follow these directives will lead to action being taken against the councillor concerned.

The decision was brought about as a result of  meetings between members of the citizen group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) and officials. On October 16, CfB members had submitted a petition to the Mayor to make the declaration on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1) and the Mayor had agreed for the same.

Then on Tuesday, CfB members called about 50-60 councillors and requested them to bring up the issue at the meeting. On Wednesday again, before the meeting, they met Mayor and the Commissioner regarding the issue.CfB member Tara Krishnaswamy called the decision a major victory for citizens. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp