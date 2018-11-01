Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 16 lakh old vehicles polluting Bengaluru roads

Tuesday's crackdown by the Supreme Court on old vehicles plying in New Delhi could be the much needed boost required for the city's failing air quality.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Avinash Bhat
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuesday's crackdown by the Supreme Court on old vehicles plying in New Delhi could be the much needed boost required for the city's failing air quality. In Bengaluru, a plan to ban old and polluting vehicles was supported by the previous government almost 19 months ago, but this is yet to see any traction for fear of backlash. Vehicles that are more than 10 years old form a large part of the city's vehicular population of over 72 lakh.

In an instance of judicial intervention to save Delhi's populace from the rising pollution, the apex court asked for the seizure of petrol vehicles that are at least 15 years old and diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old. In Bengaluru, there are at least 16.37 lakh vehicles that are more than 15 years old. The number will increase if one accounts for diesel vehicles that are 10 years old. However, there has been no move by the government besides making promises last year to consider implementing a ban on these vehicles. 

Environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy said diesel vehicles contribute to the increase of particulate matter 2.5 (fine particles of width up to 2.5 microns). "The older the vehicle, the more wear and tear there is. This contributes to unburned hydrocarbons which add to the pollution. There are 16 lakh vehicles which are causing pollution in the city," he said. 

A senior government official confirmed that there was no move to ban or seize old vehicles and said that the government was waiting for the implementation of a policy by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. "The policy has provisions to regulate the usage of old vehicles but is yet to be implemented. We have been hoping that this is done soon," the official said. In February, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the policy was in its final stages of being drafted.

The transport department is using a system to check for vehicles that are 15 years old. Such vehicles will have to sport a red band which identifies that the vehicle is 15 years old and is marked for strict emission checks. However, this is rarely implemented on the ground, according to experts. The Transport Commissioner could not be reached for comment on the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp