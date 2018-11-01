Over 16 lakh old vehicles polluting Bengaluru roads

Avinash Bhat By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tuesday's crackdown by the Supreme Court on old vehicles plying in New Delhi could be the much needed boost required for the city's failing air quality. In Bengaluru, a plan to ban old and polluting vehicles was supported by the previous government almost 19 months ago, but this is yet to see any traction for fear of backlash. Vehicles that are more than 10 years old form a large part of the city's vehicular population of over 72 lakh.

In an instance of judicial intervention to save Delhi's populace from the rising pollution, the apex court asked for the seizure of petrol vehicles that are at least 15 years old and diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old. In Bengaluru, there are at least 16.37 lakh vehicles that are more than 15 years old. The number will increase if one accounts for diesel vehicles that are 10 years old. However, there has been no move by the government besides making promises last year to consider implementing a ban on these vehicles.

Environmentalist A N Yellappa Reddy said diesel vehicles contribute to the increase of particulate matter 2.5 (fine particles of width up to 2.5 microns). "The older the vehicle, the more wear and tear there is. This contributes to unburned hydrocarbons which add to the pollution. There are 16 lakh vehicles which are causing pollution in the city," he said.

A senior government official confirmed that there was no move to ban or seize old vehicles and said that the government was waiting for the implementation of a policy by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. "The policy has provisions to regulate the usage of old vehicles but is yet to be implemented. We have been hoping that this is done soon," the official said. In February, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the policy was in its final stages of being drafted.

The transport department is using a system to check for vehicles that are 15 years old. Such vehicles will have to sport a red band which identifies that the vehicle is 15 years old and is marked for strict emission checks. However, this is rarely implemented on the ground, according to experts. The Transport Commissioner could not be reached for comment on the issue.