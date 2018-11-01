Home Cities Bengaluru

S K Sharma, wrongly accused in ISRO spy case, dies of cancer in Bengaluru

Ostracized and labelled as a traitor even while he fought to clear his name, it has been a long and uphill battle for Sharma, 62, who kept fighting as he wanted his reputation to be restored.

Published: 01st November 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Sudhir Kumar Sharma, who was framed in ISRO spy case of 1994, along with his family members at his house in Indiranagar. (File photo | Nagaraja Gadekal/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sudhir Kumar Sharma, the 'labour contractor from Bengaluru' who was falsely accused in the ISRO spy case of 1994, tortured and harassed by the Kerala police before his acquittal in 1998, died of cancer in the city on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and three daughters. 

He was suffering from cancer and was battling to get compensation of Rs. 55 lakh for the trauma he was forced to endure. However, the case had seen little progress till date and recently, the Supreme Court's ruling of Rs 50 lakh compensation to former ISRO scientist N Nambi Narayanan had meant a ray of hope for Sharma as well. 

Ostracized and labelled as a traitor even while he fought to clear his name, it has been a long and uphill battle for Sharma, 62, who kept fighting as he wanted his reputation to be restored. While another co-accused, D Chandrashekar, did not survive till the recent judgement, Sharma got to see the apex court hand out justice for Narayanan and he was hopeful that it would follow for him too as the Supreme Court had labelled the entire case a 'criminal frame-up'. 

ALSO READ | Want my name to be cleared in public, says Sudhir Kumar Sharma

In a recent interview to TNIE, Sharma, who was suffering from stage-4 oesophagus cancer which had spread to his lungs, said that his days were numbered and that he wanted his friends and family members, who had cut ties with him and labelled him as a traitor to the country, to realize that he was innocent of all charges. 

Sharma's nightmare started when he was just 34-year-old and was detained in November 1994. He had offered to help a Maldivian national that his friend Chandrashekar had met at the airport who had been duped on the pretext of admission of her child to a school. Sharma only extended his help as he knew the school authorities. This was enough for the police to zero in on him and get him arrested. His ordeal included torture, physical and mental, at their hands. He was undergoing palliative care since the last three years and had filed the case for damages to ensure financial security for his family who supported him through the years of battling cancer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO spy case accused Sudhir Kumar Sharma cancer death

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rohan Chowdhury
    When it comes to poking nose in religious matters
    29 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp