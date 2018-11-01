Home Cities Bengaluru

Techies take part in BJP’s Run for Unity  

Published: 01st November 2018 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bengalureans participate in the ‘Run For Unity’ marathon on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Many techies took part in the 'Run for Unity' marathon organised by the BJP at Manyata Tech Park on Outer Ring Road in the city on Wednesday. The run was organised to celebrate the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

DV Sadandnada Gowda, Union minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation, led the run organised in the Bengaluru North Lok Sabha constituency which was flagged off at Manyata Tech Park.
Similar runs were held in Bengaluru South and Central Lok Sabha constituencies too with BJP MP PC Mohan, party legislators Suresh Kumar, Ashwathnarayan, Aravind Limbavali, Uday Garudachar and other BJP leaders. 

Despite the Union government asking universities and institutions of higher education across the country to celebrate National Unity Day on Wednesday, most of the universities in Karnataka stayed silent.
According to the state Higher Education Department only a few varsities including Bangalore University, Gulbarga University and Tumkur University have celebrated by organising a unity run. They also made the students and staff take an oath.

Bangalore University organised a Unity run in association with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and State department of Sports and Youth Services where students and staff took part. The other varsities took this step because it is a non-BJP government in the state and they will be targeted by the state government if they supported the announcement made by the Union government.

