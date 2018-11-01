Trio stabbed Kerala youth all for a phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three youths, who were arrested by Commercial Street police on charges of theft, have reportedly confessed to have committed the murder of a youth from Kerala, who was stabbed to death while clicking a selfie with his friend near State Bank of Mysore on the night of October 12. Investigations revealed that they murdered him as he did not give away his mobile phone.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Jabi alias Kaalu, Mohammed Abbas, both aged 19 and residents of Thimmaiah Road in Bharathinagar, and Iqbal Ahmed Sharief (20), a resident of DJ Halli.

A police official said they were looking for the accused in connection with vehicle theft cases.

On October 24, police received information that some persons were trying to sell a stolen mobile phone on Hospital Road in Shivajinagar. A police team rushed to the spot and took the trio into custody.

When they were subjected to interrogation about their involvement in other cases, they confessed to the murder of 23-year-old Gautam Krishna, who was stabbed to death in front of State Bank of Mysore on KG Road on October 12.

Gautam, who hailed from Alappuzha in Kerala, had come to the city in the last week of September and had joined a private cargo company in Halasur Gate just 3-4 days before he was murdered.“All the three are first-time offenders and they targeted those walking alone in the night and robbed them of their mobile phones and cash.

On October 24 night, they were passing by on a Honda Dio vehicle on KG Road and found two youths clicking selfies and tried to rob them. As they did not give away their mobile phones or cash, they stabbed one of them and escaped. But till we questioned them about Gautam’s murder case, they were not aware that he was dead,” the official added.A murder case and seven theft cases have been solved with their arrest.