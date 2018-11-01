Home Cities Bengaluru

Trio stabbed Kerala youth all for a phone

On October 24, police received information that some persons were trying to sell a stolen mobile phone on Hospital Road in Shivajinagar.

Published: 01st November 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three youths, who were arrested by Commercial Street police on charges of theft, have reportedly confessed to have committed the murder of a youth from Kerala, who was stabbed to death while clicking a selfie with his friend near State Bank of Mysore on the night of October 12. Investigations revealed that they murdered him as he did not give away his mobile phone.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Jabi alias Kaalu, Mohammed Abbas, both aged 19 and residents of Thimmaiah Road in Bharathinagar, and Iqbal Ahmed Sharief (20), a resident of DJ Halli.
A police official said they were looking for the accused in connection with vehicle theft cases. 

On October 24, police received information that some persons were trying to sell a stolen mobile phone on Hospital Road in Shivajinagar. A police team rushed to the spot and took the trio into custody. 
When they were subjected to interrogation about their involvement in other cases, they confessed to the murder of 23-year-old Gautam Krishna, who was stabbed to death in front of State Bank of Mysore on KG Road on October 12.

Gautam, who hailed from Alappuzha in Kerala, had come to the city in the last week of September and had joined a private cargo company in Halasur Gate just 3-4 days before he was murdered.“All the three are first-time offenders and they targeted those walking alone in the night and robbed them of their mobile phones and cash.

On October 24 night, they were passing by on a Honda Dio vehicle on KG Road and found two youths clicking selfies and tried to rob them. As they did not give away their mobile phones or cash, they stabbed one of them and escaped. But till we questioned them about Gautam’s murder case, they were not aware that he was dead,” the official added.A murder case and seven theft cases have been solved with their arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp