Bangalore: Two cabbies held for killing man over affair

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electronics City police have arrested two cab drivers for the murder of a 28-year-old man. The deceased was allegedly having an illicit affair with the wife of one of the accused.

The accused are Gangaraju (27), a resident of Doddathoguru, and his cousin Krishna (30), a resident of Pragathinagar. The victim is Chakradhar (28), also a resident of Doddathoguru, on October 23.

Police said Chakradhar’s semi-naked body was found at an isolated place on October 24 and a murder case was registered. Based on the photograph of a woman found in his pocket, the probe was started and it was found that he and the woman lived in the same area. His call records revealed the last call and message to him was from the woman.

“The woman and her husband, Gangaraju were traced to Doddaballapura. Gangaraju said that he had killed Chakradhar. He revealed that his wife and the deceased were working as house keeping staff in a firm and they were leaving for office and returning together for the past few months. One day Chakradhar sent a message to Gangaraju’s wife saying ‘I love you’. Angered, he sent a message from his wife’s phone to Chakradhar asking him to come home on October 23 and killed him.