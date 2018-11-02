Bites beyond borders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a Sunday afternoon, the aroma of Charsi Tikka and Keema Seekh waft through the kitchen of Azra and Himayath Khan’s house, where the couple who run the Ghiza Kitchen, are busy rustling up a six-course meal. Within minutes, they are expecting about 12-15 guests who have ‘signed up’ for an Afghani and Pakistani home-dining experience. The food journey is as real as it can get, complete with traditional Afghani music in the background.

Work begins as soon as all the bookings come in, since the couple buys ingredients to specification. Two days before the pop-up, Azra marinates the chicken for the Charsi Tikka (a dry chicken meat served with fried parantha and chutney), the mutton arrives on Saturday morning and is marinated and cooked by evening, whereas the Dum Afghan is left to cook overnight.

Ingredients are sourced from

Pakistan and across the country – Kerala and Delhi. “To make sure the chicken tikkas don’t go dry on the inside, we marinate it for two days before prep day. We serve authentic Delhi kulchas. And to enhance the experience, we even play Afghan music or some Coke Studio,” says Himayath, her husband, who is a filmmaker by profession.

In April this year, Azra, a Pakistani and Himayath, a fourth-generation Afghani in India, launched Ghiza (which comes from the Persian-Urdu translation for ‘food that nourishes’) to give the growing number of

Bengalureans a taste of the food they’ve grown up eating, recipes of which have been passed down over generations. Even as the couple prefer to restrict the numbers, they point out that there has been an increase from three to five to 12 to 15, with 18 being the maximum they can accommodate, between the first time they opened up their home to guests, to the most recent time.

Small beginnings

The 40-something couple is private about their life. Which is why even as Azra’s skills were the talk at any family get together, she hadn’t given ‘going commercial’ a thought, until a friend suggested it. “We loved hosting friends and family, but never wanted to be commercial. So, we began by hosting just friends. Eventually, friends of friends started showing up and after about three meet-ups, the number of guests started increasing,” says Himayath, adding, “We don’t look at it as a profession and don’t intend to make money. We just try to break even with every meal. But we’d like to keep it that way for now since we enjoy the experience more than anything.”

Interestingly, the location of the meet is not revealed until a day before, owing to safety concerns. “We serve people at our home, so naturally, we are careful about the profiles we accept. We only disclose the location post payment,” he says.

As guests wrap up, they are served a final drink, an authentic Saudi Arabian Qahwa. “We replace jaggery with sugar in the concoction and serve it at the end. It acts like a digestive and if someone has a long drive ahead of them, it also helps them stay awake and alert. You won’t find this on the menu since it’s on the house,” says Himayath.