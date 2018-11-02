Home Cities Bengaluru

Civic group to create awareness on ward committees

In order to educate citizens who are not already publicly involved in ward-level issues, CfB plans to create awareness programmes.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Citizens for Bengaluru members pushing for ward committee meetings at the BBMP office on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civic group Citizens for Bengaluru  (CfB) said they received a positive response from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Manjunath Prasad and Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Wednesday regarding having active ward committees on a monthly basis. In order to educate citizens who are not already publicly involved in ward-level issues, CfB plans to create awareness programmes.

“The mayor and BBMP commissioner responded favourably, and agreed to plan for holding ward committee meetings on the first Saturday of every month. This is likely to start from December. In the run up to this, we want to organise awareness campaigns among citizens from all backgrounds,” said 
coordinator of CfB, Srinivas Alavilli.

“There are several citizen activists who are publicly involved in all our civic issues, but there is a significant population of Bengalureans that is not aware of what BBMP does, whom to approach to solve issues and how ward committees can help in coordination with local corporation officials of the 198 wards,” he added.

The idea, according to them, is to move the centre of action from the corporation's headquarters or 
Vidhan Soudha to each ward. This is in order to raise and solve issues related to potholes, illegal commercialisation, parks, electricity, water, etc. Live telecast or Facebook lives of the scheduled ward committee meetings is also a suggestion made by the group.

“An order from the commissioner to each corporator is yet to be sent regarding this. From our earlier campaigns, we found out that many people and the corporators themselves do not know what ward committees do,” said another CfB coordinator, Tara Krishnaswamy.

Another issue, according to her, is that corporators themselves nominate ward committee members as per the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act. “A top down approach has to be there so the corporators are instructed by the mayor or commissioner to begin conducting these meetings. Ideally, citizens should know what the budget allocation for the ward is, how it is being spent, etc. 

However, citizens are confused on what their powers are right now, which is why we want to conduct outreach programmes throughout November,” Tara added.

