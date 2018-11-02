Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite protests, promised pelican signals not in place

Eleven months ago, civic group Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB) organised a campaign called ‘Nadiyelu Bidi’ at Richmond Circle.

Traffic inspector inspecting a pelican signal Nagaraja Gadekal

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

Post the protest, the former traffic commissioner had promised the installation of 60 pelican signals, pedestrian crossing, with the intention of making pedestrian safety a priority. However, the existing 54 pelican signals in the city haven't been functional, and citizens continue to struggle with crossing through heavy traffic.

Srinivas Alavilli, co-founder of CfB, says that citizens hope to cross city roads without worrying about getting hit by vehicles. “We need pelican signals at every signal,” he says, adding, “The new commissioner of traffic has announced smart signals, which are expensive. All we are asking for is a push button signal, which is cost-effective.” 

Tara Krishnaswamy, also from CfB, agrees. “The authorities are looking for money-making ways as opposed to doing the right thing. Pelican signals do not cost much compared to automated signals that can detect traffic density, which are far more expensive,” she says. 

“Ninety per cent of the roads in Bengaluru require pelican signals, especially in areas where schools are located. Nothing has changed since our protest in January,” she explains, adding that pedestrians should be given priority too. Areas such as Sarjapur Road are in need of pelican signals and a skywalk, since there are no proper footpaths and the roads are filled with potholes, she highlights.

Earlier this month, Malleswaram Social had released a video on social media regarding footpaths in the area, claiming that only Bharatanatyam steps will help citizens pass through them. In addition to this, students from a school in Girinagar had also protested by painting 3D zebra crossings in front of the school to curb speeding of vehicles.

In certain locations, some pelican lights are working,” says Kasim Raja, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic (east). However, he declined to comment on policy matters. P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, was unavailable for comment. 

