Extra outflow caused water level to drop in Bellandur lake 

Officials say the diversion of treated water to Kolar and Chikkaballapura could have been a reason for the water level.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following concerns raised by citizens regarding the falling water levels at Bellandur Lake, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) attributed it to having opened the sluice gates by an extra amount. Officials say the diversion of treated water to Kolar and Chikkaballapura could have been a reason for the water level.

On Wednesday, residents had expressed concerns over the water level of the lake that visibly looked less. On Thursday, BDA Commissioner Rakesh Singh inspected the lake to assess the water level and review the status of on-going work. Singh said the sluice gate had been opened by BDA by an extra amount to better understand the lake’s water levels. “We still have to talk to the Minor Irrigation Department as to how much treated water is being diverted to Kolar and Chikkaballapur and check if it is affecting the water level,” he said.

A release from the BDA stated that authorities have been directed to lower the sluice gate and completely stop the flow of water through it, which has increased the water level. The sluice will be operated when required and a steady water level will be maintained, stated the release.

BDA stated that the reduction in water level gave an opportunity for physical observation of the materials on the lake bed and obtaining information about different aspects such as locations of deposits and the natural movement of water. The BDA plans to take up de-silting after the inflow of sewage into the lake is stopped. This is expected after the construction of an STP by 2020.

Residents thank authorities 

The Commissioner also visited the Doddanekundi flyover on Thursday, where he participated in Rajyotsava celebrations by local residents. Citizens expressed their appreciation for finally finishing work on the flyover.

