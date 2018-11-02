Nine months on, Russell Market clean-up, makeover still pending 

Home Cities Bengaluru

Even nine months after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) assured to give Russell Market a makeover, it still reeks of garbage.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:03 AM

Russel Market reeks of garbage despite the civic body’s town planning committee and the solid waste management department approving setting up of cameras to keep a check on illegal dumping of garbage  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Tushar Kaushik 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even nine months after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) assured to give Russell Market a makeover, it still reeks of garbage. This, despite the civic body’s town planning committee and the solid waste management department approving setting up of cameras to keep a check on illegal dumping of garbage from the surrounding markets into Russell Market. In addition, the BBMP had assured traders that LED street lights would be installed, security guards would be deployed and gates would be set up. None of these promises have been kept.

A trader from the market said the biggest issue faced here is the foul stench due to the continued dumping of garbage, which also penetrated into a church in the locality. “Customers get disgusted and ask us how we manage to sit here the whole day,” the trader said. 

Farooq Ahmed, who visits the market to make purchases every weekend, said the stench was unbearable, and added that there had been cases of the stench resulting in visitors in nearby Chetana Hotel throwing up upon exiting the hotel.

The trader added that the proposal to install eight to 10 CCTV cameras had been made to prevent dumping of waste at the market late at night. The traders have set up a few cameras on their own, which they are maintaining themselves.

BBMP Joint Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Sarfaraz Khan said while he had verbally approved all the works, the official order had to be sent by the zonal commissioner. Joint Commissioner (East) Ashok could not be reached for comment.

Chairman of BBMP’s Town Planning Committee, Shakil Ahmed, said the approvals for the works had been obtained six months back. He attributed the delay to non-availability of contractors, citing elections and the festival season. He said he expects the work to start by next week, adding that first, the gates will be installed, followed by street lights and then cameras.

