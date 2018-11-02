PU student, techie die in road accidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A PUC student and a software engineer were killed in separate accidents, which occurred in Kengeri and KR Puram areas, respectively, on Thursday morning.

Poornachandra, a second-year PU student and a resident of Vijayanagar, was going on a bike towards Bidadi. Around 7.30 pm, he was near NICE Road bridge on Mysuru Road, when a speeding KSRTC bus heading to Mysuru rammed his bike from the rear. “He sustained fatal head injuries and died on the spot. We have arrested the bus driver,” an official at Kengeri traffic police station said.

In the incident that occurred in KR Puram, a 27-year-old software engineer died after he lost control over his bike and rammed the curbstone. The deceased is Surya Teja from Andhra Pradesh and was living in Ramamurthynagar.