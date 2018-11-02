Residents complain of drainage left unattended by BWSSB, say stench unbearable

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A storm water drain in HSR Layout is lying open near the flyover since June this year. While Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) dug it open earlier this year to clear the drain, the work is left incomplete to this day, as the BWSSB sewage line is passing through the land owned by a private party. BWSSB agrees there’s been a delay, but they would be able to resume work only if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resolves the dispute about the land.

When City Express visited the areas around 27 and 25 C Main Roads in HSR layout, it was found that water in the drain is getting mixed with the water from the sewage line. Hence, it overflows to the streets, emanating an unbearable stench for the residents in these areas.

Complaints fall on deaf ears: Residents

Many residents have raised complaints about the unattended drainage work but in vain. President of a resident welfare association of HSR Layout Jayram Reddy said, “We have already approached the BWSSB and BBMP regarding this issue.”

“We are finding it hard even to step out of our house because of the stench. Parking our vehicles here is also difficult,” said a resident of 25 C Main Road. Another resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “I had written a letter to the commissioner regarding the same on October 12. I had attached a couple of photographs along with the letter showing the current status of the drain. I have neither received any response nor any action to solve this issue.”

‘BBMP should get land cleared for work’

When CE contacted SP Ramesh, BWSSB’s Additional Chief Engineer for Bommanahalli area, he said, “We had begun the work in HSR near Bommanhalli in order to clear the storm water drain. The sewage water was entering this drain.”

Ramesh added, “As we went ahead in the drainage work, we were informed by some showroom owner that our sewage lines are passing through his land. This was the primary reason for the delay in covering the drain.”

BWSSB’s assistant executive engineer Manjunath Prasad said, “BBMP has to settle the matter with the private party. The BWSSB’s sewage work can be done only after that.” Ramesh added that once the land issue is resolved, they’d be able to complete the work and cover the drain in two months.

When CE tried contacting BBMP’s Joint Commissioner of Bommanhalli, he was unavailable for comment.