Home Cities Bengaluru

Residents complain of drainage left unattended by BWSSB, say stench unbearable

When CE tried contacting BBMP’s Joint Commissioner of Bommanhalli, he was unavailable for comment.

Published: 02nd November 2018 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Storm water drainage lying open in HSR Layout  Gourav Pratap Mishra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A storm water drain in HSR  Layout is lying open near the flyover since June this year. While Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) dug it open earlier this year to clear the drain, the work is left incomplete to this day, as the BWSSB sewage line is passing through the land owned by a private party. BWSSB agrees there’s been a delay, but they would be able to resume work only if Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) resolves the dispute about the land. 

When City Express visited the areas around 27 and 25 C Main Roads in HSR layout, it was found that water in the drain is getting mixed with the water from the sewage line. Hence, it overflows to the streets, emanating an unbearable stench for the residents in these areas. 

Complaints fall on deaf ears: Residents

Many residents have raised complaints about the unattended drainage work but in vain. President of a resident welfare association of HSR Layout Jayram Reddy said, “We have already approached the BWSSB and BBMP regarding this issue.” 

“We are finding it hard even to step out of our house because of the stench. Parking our vehicles here is also difficult,” said a resident of 25 C Main Road. Another resident, on the condition of anonymity, said, “I had written a letter to the commissioner regarding the same on October 12. I had attached a couple of photographs along with the letter showing the current status of the drain. I have neither received any  response nor any action to solve this issue.”

‘BBMP should get land cleared for work’

When CE contacted SP Ramesh, BWSSB’s Additional Chief Engineer for Bommanahalli area, he said, “We had begun the work in HSR near Bommanhalli in order to clear the storm water drain. The sewage water was entering this drain.” 

Ramesh added, “As we went ahead in the drainage work, we were informed by some showroom owner that our sewage lines are passing through his land. This was the primary reason for the delay in covering the drain.” 

BWSSB’s assistant executive engineer Manjunath Prasad said, “BBMP has to settle the matter with the private party. The BWSSB’s sewage work can be done only after that.” Ramesh added that once the land issue is resolved, they’d be able to complete the work and cover the drain in two months.

When CE tried contacting BBMP’s Joint Commissioner of Bommanhalli, he was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp