Spike in inhaler sales as air quality drops 

Bengalureans are gasping for breath owing to toxic air in the city, say doctors, pointing to the increasing number of patients who are using inhalers to combat respiratory issues. 

Published: 02nd November 2018

By Ranjani Madhavan
BENGALURU: Bengalureans are gasping for breath owing to toxic air in the city, say doctors, pointing to the increasing number of patients who are using inhalers to combat respiratory issues. Pulmonologists and paediatricians have observed that a growing number of people are using inhalers to ease congestion in the respiratory track.

Cough, cold, asthma, wheezing
and allergies are the symptoms
people in the city are facing

Dr Shashidhara G, a paediatrician practising for 27 years and trustee of Bangalore Environment Trust, said, “There is definitely an increase in number of people using inhalers. This is because people spend a major portion of their day in traffic, inside private vehicles, suffering from continuous sneezing.

We prescribe inhalers to them, because if left alone, the symptoms can escalate. Exposure to vehicular pollution, dust, pollen and mold causes respiratory problems.” He has observed this increase in the last three years, but notes that post Diwali is when more patients turn up at his clinic with respiratory problems such as cough, cold, asthma, wheezing and allergies.

“It is not that pollution directly leads to respiratory issues, but it triggers them in the body. This calls for use of inhalers as it is less harmful than oral medicines. Inhalers reach the throat and lungs in miniscule quantities (milligrams), while the medicines enter our system in micrograms cause stomach problems,” he added.

Dr KS Satish, senior pulmonologist at Vikram Hospital, who has been practising for 33 years, said, “Year by year, there is a steady increase of people using inhalers in Bengaluru. This is due to respiratory issues caused by air pollution such as bronchitis, asthma, congestion, etc. On an average, 80 to 100 patients come in suffering these conditions every day.”

According to environmentalist Yellappa Reddy, there is an “increased sale of steroid inhalers by shops and drug companies.” “This is because of increasing air pollution in the city. It helps clear congestion and there is no other option, for children either. However, over-usage of steroid inhalers affects our endocrine glands, reduces the body's immunity and lung capacity, and increases body weight,” Reddy added.

