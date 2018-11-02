This show is the purr-fect place to trace cat’s family

Tania Thomas By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cat lovers, a first-of-its-kind endeavour is coming to town as part of an international cats show, in which Indian cats will be registered under a centralised registry system, which has been developed by a private city-based club. This registration has happened so far with dogs, where the breed and origin of the dogs have been traced and recorded.

However, the lack of such a system for cats has, in many cases, lead to the exploitation of the feline species due to instances of malpractice by breeders Explaining on how the registration system can help cats in the long run, Dr Irfan Ahmed, a cat psychologist who is also a member of the Alliance of Cat Fanciers (ACF) – which is associated with the World Cat Federation (WCF) – says, “It is difficult to differentiate a four-year-old cat from a one-year-old. So a breeder can dupe customers into thinking that an older cat is a kitten. Once the centralised registry is in place, every one will know all the details of the cat.”

Seventy cats have been registered for the international cat show already. These cats should be microchipped with details of the cat’s name, the parent’s name, age, breed and other details. Once that is done, the cat needs to be brought to the venue, where it will be checked for diseases and if it’s eligible to take part. Once it goes through the judges, it will be classified under a certain breed.

The three main judges from the WCF are of German, French and Italian nationalities. Trained and certified, these judges will examine the cats. Dr Irfan says, “For example, a Persian cat will be categorised under age and sex and the cat will then compete within that particular group. The cats will be mostly judged on their morphological aspects. Once they judge one breed, there will be inter-breed judging. And finally, there will be a champion breed from that particular group.”

Prior to this, cat shows have purely been based on ‘beauty standards’, but this is the first time where along with the cat show, the registration of felines will be done. The show will be held on November 11 at Safina Plaza, Infantry Road. For more details, visit the Facebook page Mallikas Cattery

Highlights of the show

Vet Check: Firstly, all cats are checked by a veterinarian to ensure they are free from infections.

Breed Classification/Registration: Pet parents can get their cat’s examined by the judges and get breed identification done.

Traditional Round: Each cat is examined by our expert international judges from top to tail tip and give their written Comments. They will share their views about your cat and answer your questions too.

Ring Round: Cats classified under each ring (kitten, adult and neuter) are called to compete for ranking and at the end of each ring, the judges announce the ‘top ranking cats’.

Titles Round: This is where the cats compete with each other under categories such as ‘Longhair (LH), Semi-Longhair (SLH), Shorthair(SH), SOSH, HHP SLH and HHP SH’, irrespective of their breed, gender, age and colour.