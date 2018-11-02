Home Cities Bengaluru

Visvesvaraya Technological University gives students two more chances to clear backlog

"We have taken the decision following repeated representations from students. Even the Executive Council approves of the same and there will be two more attempts given to these students," said a VTU o

Published: 02nd November 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

As per the schedule announced by the state Department of Pre University Education, the exams will be held between March 1 and March 18, 2019.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has decided to allow the students of 2003 to 2009 batch to clear their backlogs by giving them two additional attempts to give their exams.

Considering the requests by the student community, the varsity passed a resolution at its recent Special Executive Council meeting to allow students to clear their failed courses in exams scheduled to be held during December 2018 and January 2019.

As per the decision taken, the students who have completed their BE/B.Tech between 2003 to 2009 and MBA/M.Tech between 2012-2015 batch, who were unable to clear a few subjects, will benefit from this decision. 

"We have taken the decision following repeated representations from students. Even the Executive Council approves of the same and there will be two more attempts given to these students," said a VTU official.
Interestingly, the students who have not completed their course in full will not benefit from this step.
VTU has also issued an official circular in this regard but students say this is nothing but allowing students who have failed in their subjects to clear their degree. 

"The university has clearly mentioned in the circular that students who have not finished their internals, who do not have the required attendance or have not appeared for internal exams, cannot take up this opportunity. This will not benefit many," say some of the students of the varsity.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Visvesvaraya Technological University Bcaklog

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp