Visvesvaraya Technological University gives students two more chances to clear backlog

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi has decided to allow the students of 2003 to 2009 batch to clear their backlogs by giving them two additional attempts to give their exams.

Considering the requests by the student community, the varsity passed a resolution at its recent Special Executive Council meeting to allow students to clear their failed courses in exams scheduled to be held during December 2018 and January 2019.

As per the decision taken, the students who have completed their BE/B.Tech between 2003 to 2009 and MBA/M.Tech between 2012-2015 batch, who were unable to clear a few subjects, will benefit from this decision.

"We have taken the decision following repeated representations from students. Even the Executive Council approves of the same and there will be two more attempts given to these students," said a VTU official.

Interestingly, the students who have not completed their course in full will not benefit from this step.

VTU has also issued an official circular in this regard but students say this is nothing but allowing students who have failed in their subjects to clear their degree.

"The university has clearly mentioned in the circular that students who have not finished their internals, who do not have the required attendance or have not appeared for internal exams, cannot take up this opportunity. This will not benefit many," say some of the students of the varsity.