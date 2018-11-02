White-topping work adds to techies’ traffic woes  

Tushar Kaushik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apart from everyday traffic that techies working at Manyata Tech Park deal with, the white-topping being taken up again on the Ring Road now, has made matters worse for them.

Employees working at the park say the Embassy Group, which developed the park and maintains it, has not responded to their demands to ease traffic, made a year ago. Embassy has stated that it will fulfil the techies’ main demand of opening another entry/exit gate by mid-November.

The tech park, located at Nagawara on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), houses several IT firms in its 110-acre campus. With over one lakh employees working there, a large number of vehicles enter and exit the park on every working day.

KK Amruth, who works at the park, says half the main road has been blocked by white-topping work taken up on the stretch in front of the park. In addition, there is no right turn available for vehicles exiting the park, and vehicles proceeding to Hebbal are forced to use the service road and take a u-turn, he said.

Another employee, Krishna Ramalingam, explained that though the Embassy Group claimed to have four exits to the park, two of them, on the ORR, lead to the same service road a little distance away from each other. “Another one is shut for vehicles after 5.30pm and the other is a non-asphalted road, which is open to traffic outside the park, including buses, leading to jams during peak hours,” he said.

“Now, we have congestion within the campus itself, and it takes half an hour to an hour to just exit the park. Even the police cannot solve the problem,” Amruth said.

A year ago, several employees of different firms, including Amruth and Krishna, had petitioned that the Embassy Group take measures to ease traffic, with one of their demands being opening more exits to the park. After almost 10 months, the techies were assured that one exit towards Dasarahalli would be opened in September, among other things, but that did not happen. Now, the real estate developer expects that it will be opened by mid-November. While CEO of Embassy Services Pradeep Lala has outlined several short-term measures, techies insist that opening another exit is the only effective solution.

White-topping work was delayed for multiple reasons. Work was taken up last year, and then stopped after it started causing major traffic congestion. The BBMP had also stopped work during the monsoon as it said multiple days of continued sunlight was needed for the roads.