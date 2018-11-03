Home Cities Bengaluru

15 try to flee juvenile home, five succeed

One among them was third time lucky, as he had been brought back to the centre during his previous two attempts to flee.

juvenile

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five inmates escaped from the state-run observation home for boys at Madiwala, after assaulting a security guard, on Friday.A total of 15 boys made an attempt to escape, and 10 of them were nabbed immediately with the help of the public. Efforts are on trace the five minor boys who managed to escape.

One among them was third time lucky, as he had been brought back to the centre during his previous two attempts to flee.The incident took place at around 9.15 am, when the inmates were set to go for breakfast. “Three security guards are posted at any point of time in the home. While one of them had gone to the washroom, the second guard went to switch on the motor. Meanwhile, a group of boys attacked the guard, Ramesh, with a chair handle and 15 of them tried to escape,” the superintendent of the observation home told The New Indian Express.  

“We managed to catch 10 of them at the entrance with the help of other staff and public. All those who have escaped are in the age group of 15-17. Ramesh sustained minor injuries in the incident,” the superintendent said.A complaint has been registered at the Madivala police station.

On July 31, 13 juveniles escaped from the home after assaulting a guard and tying another one up before fleeing the premises. One of them was caught in Koramangala within a few hours of the incident, while others were nabbed later. Just a week before that, on July 23, a group of boys had escaped and were caught later.

