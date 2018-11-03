Bangalore: Commuters want government to provide financial support to corporation to help reduce fares

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters, who regularly use the services of the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), have urged the state government to provide immediate financial support to the corporation in order to stop it from taking steps to cut down on routes and schedules as well as to help it reduce fares.

Reacting to the corporation considering a reduction in the staff per bus ratio as well as a recent statement by the Chief Minister asking BMTC to streamline its services, the Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike (BBPV), a group representing regular commuters, has issued a statement asking the government to help BMTC avoid taking such "drastic" measures.

"Such extensive reduction of routes and schedules for financial considerations will negatively impact the already declining BMTC ridership (and revenue), creating a self-perpetuating vicious cycle. Sections of population like domestic workers, street vendors, pourakarmikas, garment workers entirely depend on BMTC for access to livelihood, education and other opportunities and they'll be the worst hit...," the statement read.

Thanking Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy for stopping a proposed fare hike, the forum pointed out that at the current fares being charged, commuters found it more economical and convenient to use other means of transport like two-wheelers, shared cabs and autos. "We urge the state government to provide financial support to BMTC so that bus services can be made affordable to a lower fare structure at the earliest," the statement added.

In addition, the group is also asking for a public consultation before route modifications, a complete rationalisation of the route network and initiation of measures to improve overall efficiency of the corporation.