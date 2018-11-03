Bangalore: Residents who litter will now have to cough up Rs 500 fine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of the city who litter will now have to pay a fine of Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 100, Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara said here on Friday.

In addition, the government will appoint retired Army personnel in every ward to check for dumping of garbage at black spots. The Minister spoke following a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials in the wake of the recent Karnataka High Court order to make the city garbage-free by November 5.Until now, the fine for littering the first time was Rs 100, and the second time was Rs 500.

Parameshwara said black spots have been cropping up all over the city owing to littering by a few people. To punish them strictly, a proposal on increasing the fine for littering to Rs 500 has been submitted to the government and will be passed immediately, the Minister said. “It has been decided to appoint a retired soldier at every ward to keep an eye on violators who dump waste at black spots,” he added.

Parameshwara said a clause that contractors must maintain the auto-tippers and compactors that collect waste will be added during the call for new tenders to buy vehicles. A new tender will be called for the purchase of mechanical sweepers, eight of which are operational now, the Minister said.

Parameshwara said Bellahalli quarry will be shut in three months and as an alternative, the land at Doddaballapur will be upgraded and work will begin soon. “It has been discussed to find alternative quarries at Ullalli, Marenahalli and Bagaluru,” he added.

‘Banning registration of new vehicles still under discussion’

Parameshwara said air pollution in the city must be controlled and a solution must be found to the traffic menace. “There have been discussions about a few solutions such as stopping registration of new vehicles for a period of two years and introducing electric buses. The idea of stopping the registration process of new vehicles is still being discussed and has not been enforced,” he said.

