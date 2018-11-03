Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore: Residents who litter will now have to cough up Rs 500 fine

In addition, the government will appoint retired Army personnel in every ward to check for dumping of garbage at black spots.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BBMP workers draw a rangoli after clearing garbage from a spot at Kengeri Upanagara in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of the city who litter will now have to pay a fine of Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 100, Bengaluru Development Minister G Parameshwara said here on Friday.

In addition, the government will appoint retired Army personnel in every ward to check for dumping of garbage at black spots. The Minister spoke following a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials in the wake of  the recent Karnataka High Court order to make the city garbage-free by November 5.Until now, the fine for littering the first time was Rs 100, and the second time was Rs 500.

Parameshwara said black spots have been cropping up all over the city owing to littering by a few people. To punish them strictly, a proposal on increasing the fine for littering to Rs 500 has been submitted to the government and will be passed immediately, the Minister said.  “It has been decided to appoint a retired soldier at every ward to keep an eye on violators who dump waste at black spots,” he added.

Parameshwara said a clause that contractors must maintain the auto-tippers and compactors that collect waste will be added during the call for new tenders to buy vehicles. A new tender will be called for the purchase of mechanical sweepers, eight of which are operational now, the Minister said.

Parameshwara said Bellahalli quarry will be shut in three months and as an alternative, the land at Doddaballapur will be upgraded and work will begin soon. “It has been discussed to find alternative quarries at Ullalli, Marenahalli and Bagaluru,” he added.

‘Banning registration of new vehicles still under discussion’
Parameshwara said air pollution in the city must be controlled and a solution must be found to the traffic menace. “There have been discussions about a few solutions such as stopping registration of new vehicles for a period of two years and introducing electric buses. The idea of stopping the registration process of new vehicles is still being discussed and has not been enforced,” he said.

Increase in fine
Littering will attract afine of Rs 500 instead of the earlier Rs 100
Until now, the fine for littering the first time was Rs 100, and the second time Rs 500

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • mohan
    It is better BBMP keeps its own bins to collect waste at corners of each street; then people may not litter everywhere; whereas
    24 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp