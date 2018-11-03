Home Cities Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike says 700-800 trees along ORR Metro Line can be translocated

Meanwhile, tree committee members have appealed to BMRCL to translocate as many trees as possible like it was done along the RV Road-Bommasandra and Gottigere-Nagwara Metro Lines.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Trees on the median along KR Puram-Central Silk Board Metro route

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With as many as 1,036 trees falling in the alignment of KR Puram-Central Silk Board Metro Line, the forest division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called for public consultation in November second week. According to BBMP forest division officials, as many as 700-800 trees can be saved by translocation to either parks or nearby empty spaces.

This 19.45-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) Line (Metro Phase 2A)  — passing through Mahadevpura, DRDO Sports Complex, Doddenekundi, ISRO, Marathahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, Devarabeesanahalli, Bellandur, Iblur, Agara Lake, and Venkatapura — has 1,036 trees along the median and the entire stretch has been jointly surveyed by BBMP and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The `4,202-crore fully-elevated line will have 13 stations.

Tree Committee member and urban conservationist Vijay Nishanth says, “Our goal is to save as many trees as possible of the 1,036 on the Silk Board-K R Puram line. Since BMRCL is not ready to tweak its alignment to save this precious tree cover, we have to go in for translocation. In view of massive felling of trees for the Metro project, we have also requested BBMP forest officials to provide us with 1,000 saplings. We are proposing to plant them in affected areas like BTM Road, Kanakapura and Mysuru Roads in the coming days.”

BBMP DCF Chola Raj says, “We will be calling for public consultations next week after a preliminary meeting with BMRCL engineers. According to the law, we have to mandatorily call for public consultation for any project that needs felling of more than 50 trees. As per our survey, 700-800 trees can be saved as they are young (10-15 years old). The trees include pongam, mahogany, Pride of India, Indian cork, among others.” Any decision for translocation will have to be done by BMRCL as they have the staff, machinery and funds, the DCF added. “These young trees have to be relocated to nearby spaces or parks ... but they have to be done by their engineers.”

Meanwhile, tree committee members have appealed to BMRCL to translocate as many trees as possible like it was done along the RV Road-Bommasandra and Gottigere-Nagwara Metro Lines. In fact, hundreds of trees translocated to IIM-B campus, Sri Satya Sai Temple grounds and Lakshman Rao Park have survived and thrived, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Ramasamy
    Had posted some comments and asked a couple of questions
    26 days ago reply

  • Ramasamy
    Hello Ms. Meera
    27 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp