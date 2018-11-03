Home Cities Bengaluru

Do not fall prey to fraudsters posing as custom officials: Kempegowda International Airport warns

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the release said a person got anonymous calls stating that vehicles confiscated by Customs are being auctioned at a very cheap price.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda International Airport.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Customs Department of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has issued an advisory cautioning people about fraudsters and criminal elements posing as Customs officers. The  department has received three such complaints from individuals, two of whom have lost money recently. Cars, parcels of expensive goods and luxury articles are being  used to lure people by criminal  elements, cautioned an official release.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the release said a person got anonymous calls stating that vehicles confiscated by Customs are being auctioned at a very cheap price. A photo of the vehicle was shown to the victim. “The victim was asked to transfer the money to an account in order to purchase the said vehicle,” the release added. Another individual had recently lost `2.5 lakh by transferring it to the account
of a ‘Customs Officer’ for a white coloured Fortuner MUV. When he called up one of his friends who
was employed in the Customs to know the status of the vehicle, he learnt that there was
no such auction going on.

The person was advised to file a complaint with the police.Another method fraudsters employed was to call up people and say that a parcel with expensive goods had arrived and they need to deposit a specific sum for it to be released.Custom duties for imported goods need to be paid only after checking the information on the Customs
website www.cbic.gov.in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Customs Department Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp