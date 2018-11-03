FIR against media house COO accused of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a new addition to the #MeToo movement in India,political commentator Sonam Mahajan has filed an FIR against Asianet chief operating officer Abhinav Khare, her former supervisor, who was accused by her of sexual harassment last year. DCP South, Annamalai, said that an FIR has been lodged against Khare, but no action has been taken as legal issues involved in the case need to be considered. “We have registered the FIR against Khare at Basavanagudi women’s police station. We are waiting to get the 164 CrPc statement in front of the magistrate. Sonam has said she is unwell and will come to the court soon. Once this happens we will take further action,” Annamalai told The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday, Sonam tweeted that she could lodge the FIR against Khare after running from one station to another and had to call the DCP to lodge a complaint. Speaking on this issue, Annamalai said, “There were jurisdictional issues and I received a call at 10 pm. I immediately sent the person concerned and the FIR was lodged. We will do a fair investigation into the case.”

In a detailed statement posted on Twitter on October 21, Khare said that Mahajan’s allegation was a “smear campaign” to malign his name and extort money from him. “I will fight till the end,” he had tweeted.Mahajan accused Khare of sexually harassing her in 2017 when she joined the Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) as a strategy consultant. After She complained that Khare sexually harassed her, NBF set up an ad hoc investigation committee in December 2017, which delivered its verdict in June 2018, and found Khare guilty.

The committee asked Khare to submit a written apology to Mahajan. However, she claims that from June to October, NBF did not make any efforts to ensure that Khare sent his apology. On October 1, 2018, Khare approached the Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge, asking for a stay on the committee’s report. When the #MeToo movement started in India, Mahajan tweeted about her case on October 7, though she did not take any names. On October 8, Khare approached the ACCJ again and got an injunction ex-parte, and a stay was put on the committee’s recommendations.