Home Cities Bengaluru

Most people dislike men in khaki: Survey

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Roopa said normally, police officials assume that public perception about them is negative even though they hardly come in contact with the public.

Published: 03rd November 2018 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An online survey conducted by a senior IPS officer in Karnataka has revealed that a majority of the people who come in contact with police officials dislike them. Roopa D, IGP (Home Guards and Civil Defence) had posted a poll two days ago on her Twitter handle asking people, ‘How many of them had actually come in contact with police and what was their opinion of the police?’.  As many as 11, 544 people participated in the poll. Of them, over 51% said they came in contact with the police but had negative opinion about them. This was followed by 28% who came to contact with the police, but had positive image. Comparatively, over 12% said they had never come in contact with the police but still had a negative opinion, while 9% had a positive opinion.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Roopa said normally, police officials assume that public perception about them is negative even though they hardly come in contact with the public. “According to my research and understanding, majority of the people who replied to my post said they came in contact with police and had a negative impression. It’s time for police officials to rethink and change,’’ she said.

According to Roopa, after conducting seminars, most police officials were of the opinion that the public have a negative impression of them because of media reports and cinema. “But it looks like this is not true as people who has contacted police have got a negative impression,” she said.

Roopa further said that there should be a permanent cell in the police department to monitor public friendliness of police.A senior retired police officer said it does not require a survey to know the public image of police. “I have more than 35 years experience in police department and I know that our image is not good. There are several reasons including the poor facilities given to the police. Despite Supreme Court directions, there is not enough police reforms done by state and central governments,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp