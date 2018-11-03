Home Cities Bengaluru

Narcotics worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, two Africans arrested

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar told media on Friday that the CCB police gathered   information about the dealers who were supplying drugs to parties held privately.

Image used for representational purpose for arrest.

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have busted a drug racket and arrested two Africans nationals and a software engineer. The cops also seized cocaine and ecstasy pills worth over Rs 1.50 crore which were allegedly supplied to parties and pubs by the accused.

The accused are  Faith Chuks alias Iwa (34) who hails from  South Africa and Kante Henry (24) from Guinea, both of whom were residing in Kacharakanahalli. The third person is  Pratheek Shetty (29), a resident of New Thippasandra, who hails from Mangaluru.

“The police teams raided three places and seized 1.5 kgs of cocaine, 1,930 ecstasy tablets, a car, a two-wheeler and cash. The total worth of the seized items is `1.52 crore,” he said. “The Africans had come to India on student visas several years ago but did not complete their education. They are claiming that they got the drugs from Mumbai from their African friends but we have to investigate their claims,” Kumar said, further stating that Faith Chuks was the kingpin of the racket.

Pratheek Shetty, a BE graduate, has been working with a software company since the last two months. He knew the other accused for many years and introduced trustworthy customers to them, Kumar said. ACP (Crime) Alok Kumar said that the accused sold one gram of cocaine for Rs 8,000 and one ecstasy pill for Rs 1,500.  

Police have also come up with an idea of bringing the end users (drug addicts) together and educating them about the ill effects of drugs. “We have planned an event on November 14 and will ask their parents to accompany them,” Sunil Kumar said.

