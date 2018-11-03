Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, Metro trains zip along showcasing Karnataka's grandeur

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun utilising its vast reach among city residents to showcase the rich beauty of Karnataka.

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has begun utilising its vast reach among city residents to showcase the rich beauty of Karnataka.From November 1, Metro trains on both the Purple and Green Lines have begun beaming one-minute videos of all the 30 districts on display screens inside the coaches. Also, individuals who have brought fame to the state too have been given due space. The videos, which play whenever the train is on the go from one station to another, is in mute in order to avert any noise disturbance to the loco pilots operating the trains.

"We plan to observe this entire month as Kannada Rajyotsava month. This is a nice opportunity to enlighten commuters on the beauty the different districts have on offer while they are on the go. This is education-cum-entertainment for our commuters," Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar told TNIE.

When each short clipping unfolds, the location of the district is highlighted on the state map followed by places of interest and unique cuisine there."Someone travelling from Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road will gain information on 17 districts," he said. An interesting aspect is that the videos have been readied by BMRCL staff from different districts who work in Bengaluru."The response from public has been good and our staff say that they spent the travel time glued to the screen," he added.

Vidya Sharma, employed in an auditing firm, who commutes regularly from Trinity Circle to Cubbon Park says, "It was entertaining today to pass my travel time watching the videos."Slides of top personalities in Karnataka and their achievements appear in between. Kuvempu, Rahul Dravid, Prakash Padukone, Ashwini Nachappa, and Anil Kumble are among those featured.

