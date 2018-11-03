Transgender poet’s work in college syllabus sensitises students   

Rashmi Belur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Chandini, a 40-year-old Bengaluru-based transgender woman, became a poet by chance, little did she know that one of her works would become a part of college syllabus to inspire the younger generation. But today, hundreds of students pursuing the BA course at Kuvempu University in Shimoga are studying her work, and two more universities have sought her permission to include one of her poems in their curriculum at the undergraduate level.

Chandini's poetry collection, published in the form of a book titled "Manada Kannu" in 2015, features 71 poems. The Kuvempu University included the poem titled "Seesa Naatu" in the BA syllabus in the 2016-17 academic year. The poem talks about the language used by the transgender community, and Chandini has tried to express in it her feelings about being identified as a male while harbouring the feelings of a female. "Through this poem, I tried to represent my entire community, the mental pressure they undergo, their desires and wishes. This poem evolve out of my own experience," said Chandini. The poetry collection, which includes preface by renowned Kannada writer Prof HS Ragavendra Rao, was published by the LesBiT organisation in Bengaluru.

Talking about selecting this particular poem, Prof G Prashanth Nayaka, chairman of the Board of Studies (Kannada) at Kuvempu University said, "Our aim is to bring the people from other communities to the mainstream and to sensitise students. When we were discussing the revision of the syllabus in 2016 we decided to pick one of the poems written on transgenders. That is when we got to know about Chandini and her collection of poems. The poem we chose is very meaningful."

Chandini, who was born in a farmer's family in Mysore district and was named Mallikarjuna Swamy, is happy to be recognised as a voice for the community. "When I got a call from the Kuvempu University, I was shocked. I had never dream of it. I thank the authorities for considering our voice through my poem."

The university now also organises several seminars where Chandini is invited as a guest and interacts with students. "This has encouraged me to write more and I will soon be releasing my second poetry collection," she said.

Born as the only son of her parents, Chandini started writing poems to express her feelings when she was in pre-university. In 2000-2001 she expressed her desire to become a girl through a sex-change operation, and faced resistance from her family. She then moved to Bengaluru from Kolar district, where the family had later moved.

She then officially changed her name, and started working at a non-profit organisation. Later she, along with 30 other transgender persons, established an organisation called Payana to help the community members gain employment. Chandini now works at Three Wheels United, a financial firm that provides loans to autorickshaw drivers.