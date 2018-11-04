Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru conman uses ACB's name to extort government employees, nabbed

A senior police officer had filed a case with the RT Nagar police two weeks ago complaining of someone using ACB’s name and repeatedly extorting employees of government departments.

Published: 04th November 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: R T Nagar police have arrested a 29-year-old man for his involvement in a series of extortion cases by claiming that he was an Anti-Corruption Bureau official. The prime accused, a suspended head constable, is still at large. The arrested is Rahul.

A senior police officer had filed a case with the RT Nagar police two weeks ago complaining of someone using ACB’s name and repeatedly extorting employees of government departments.  It is early to share more details of the accused as the prime accused is absconding, the police said. He was working with the Police Department as a head constable and was suspended after he was involved in a series of extortion. The modus operandi of the accused is that they used to call governments employees by claiming to be ACB officials and they used to threaten of an immediate raid by a special team. After a few hours, they used to contact them again to demand money to stop the raid.

ACB officials have released a press note saying that they never contact anyone over phone. ACB has also asked government employees and members of the public to alert police stations if they find any such conmen or any suspicious persons.

