Bengaluru: Working women from unorganised sector share their #MeToo stories

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Civic workers, garment factory workers, bus service workers and even house maids narrated their harrowing experiences of sexual harassment at their respective workplaces on Saturday.

The women spoke at an event meant to extend the #MeToo movement to women from non-corporate and unorganised sectors. The accounts of victims at the event indicated an even greater prevalence of such problems in these sectors.

The event was organised by multiple unions of workers and women’s rights organisations. Rathna, a pourakarmika, narrated a well-publicised case of how a Nagesh, a BBMP councillor of KR Puram ward, had hurled sexual abuses and casteist slurs at her and several other workers last year, when they asked for their pending salaries.

Rajeshwari, a worker at a garment factory, narrated how her harassment complaint had led her manager to further harass her by not letting her sign the attendance sheet and making her stand for long hours.

“The manager continued to abuse me and would tell made-up stories about me to other workers. However, I did not quit. I persisted for eight months after which I was transferred to another building,” she said.

Mahima, another worker at a garment factory, spoke of how victims were afraid to reveal their experiences for fear of losing their jobs, upon which their families depended, and hence continue to suffer abuse.

Tahira, who had worked as a house maid earlier, narrated how she was harassed by her former employer’s son, and how her complaint had led to her dismissal.

Parveen, a mechanic with the BMTC, said female bus conductors suffered a lot of abuse in the bus and did not have anyone to turn to. Several people at the event pointed out that though it was mandatory for workplaces to have an internal complaints committee, no such committee existed at several places.

Praneeth, who earlier worked as part of such a committee, revealed how he had not received any complaints in one year, though he knew from other sources that harassment was taking place.

Women rights activist Geeta Menon said #MeToo would be a loose movement if cases of such workers were not reported. She suggested that women should form committees themselves at places where such incidents occurred.