Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka looks to banks to fight agrarian crisis

Banks have now been told to “provide relief measure through rescheduling existing loans and to sanction fresh loans”.

Published: 04th November 2018 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2018 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

The government has urged bankers to render assistance to farmers | Express

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With different parts of the state suffering from floods and droughts even before farmers could benefit from the state governments’ loan waiver, banks have now been told to “provide relief measure through rescheduling existing loans and to sanction fresh loans”.

In a letter by Gangaram Baderiya, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, written on Saturday, to scheduled commercial banks including small financial banks, he has highlighted that droughts and floods were widespread in the state. “(sic) The state government has notified 45 taluks of eight districts as flood affected taluks and 100 taluks of 24 districts as drought affected talukas, i.e., 142 talukas out of 176 talukas in the state are affected by natural calamities,” he wrote in the letter, noting the agrarian crisis in the state.

As per Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Relief Measures by banks in areas affected by Natural Calamities) Direction 2017, Baderiya pointed out that the role of scheduled commercial banks including small financial banks, was to provide relief measures. This was achieved by rescheduling exit loans and sanctioning fresh loans based on the requirement of borrowers who have suffered crop losses of 33 per cent or more in the area they are cultivating.

Requests

Considering the situation in the state, Baderiya has urged bankers to render assistance to farmers. Postponement of recovery measure for at least three months from the farmers, extending the moratorium up to one year, conversion of crop loans into term loans for a period of five years and extending fresh loans are among the requests made by the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
farm loan waiver agriculture Karnataka floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp