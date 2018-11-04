Police summon Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Girinagar police on Saturday issued notices to Duniya Vijay and six members of his family asking them to appear before Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Annamalai for questioning on Monday.

The Girinagar police had recently taken up a suo motu case against the actor and the police said, the DCP might seek an apology and also a written statement saying that the family will not indulge in any activity that could disturb the peace in the area.

Police said notices have been sent to the actor, his first wife Nagaratna (who is absconding), his second wife Keerti and a few other family members.

“We have asked them to appear at our DCP office. We have been noticing that something or the other keeps happening in their family and both Duniya Vijay and his first wife Nagaratna have been registering cases and counter cases at our station. They are disturbing peace in the area,” a senior officer said.

The actor’s family members are locked in legal battles and in some instances there have been violence. The police had registered a case against Duniya Vijay and seven others under CrPC 107 as a preventive measure to maintain peace in the city.