Where there’s a way, there’s a foul stench

The plant generates almost 20-25 tonnes of compost by processing 100 tonnes of garbage in one day.

Published: 04th November 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Entrance to KCDC plant and (left) decomposable waste lying in heaps at the plant Gourav Pratap Mishra

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Compost Development Corporation (KCDC), towards Kudlu near Garvebhavipalya, processes around 100 tonnes of decomposable waste every day, and is generating ample compost for agriculture, nurseries and residents.While it has been at the centre of controversy over polluting the air for the last three years, with residents complaining of the stench being unbearable, City Express found that plant is now equipped with biofilters, which neutralise the stench released during decomposition.

The plant generates almost 20-25 tonnes of compost by processing 100 tonnes of garbage in one day. This compost is then sold to nurseries in the city, with a majority being sold to farmers for agricultural purposes. While the waste being processed at the plant is from the residents themselves — those living in Kudlu, Bommanhalli, Garvebhavipalya and the whole of south Bengaluru — they continue to complain about the air being polluted. Though the plant was in a deteriorated state till last year, it now has well functioning trommels (machines used to crush and process decomposable waste). The stench that the residents are complaining about is released when the waste is left to decompose.

Plant helping residents, yet complaints raised

Speaking to CE, KCDC joint commissioner for Bommanhalli range, Veerbhadra Swamy, said, “All the waste that arrives in the yard here undergoes a long process of decomposing, before it is treated and turned into compost. All the waste, except plastic, is segregated and placed in windrows (heaps of waste arranged in line).”

Swamy added, “All the waste in these windrows decompose for 32 days, during which it is turned in three phases. During this process, odour is released as the garbage decomposes, and this the stench residents are complaining about,” stressed Swamy.The methane gas released during decomposition goes through the massive biofilters installed at the plant, and these neutralize the stench. A part of this gas mixes with the air, and reaches the apartments around KCDC.

A garage owner near the plant said, “The plant has been here for a long time — since 1975. The apartments and houses only came about a decade ago. You can only get the smell when you are near the waste unloading bay inside the plant.”

Lake maintenance underway too

Revealing details of the process, plant manager Jyothi Chowlurkar, said, “Waste in our plant is segregated in three ways. While decomposable waste is treated, the non-decomposable waste is sent to landfills every day and the leachet (liquid released from waste post treatment) is sent to sewage treatment plants (STP).” The plant stores all the liquid waste in a well, which has a capacity of 11,000 litres. Every day, 3,000 litres of leachet is generated after treating the 100 tonnes of waste. The leachet is then transported in trucks and is processed at the STP, informed Jaykumar, an official from the plant. This processed liquid waste is used in manure, which the farmers buy. The plant is currently also trying to get the sewage line connected to the plant repaired, as it is connected to Somsundarpalya lake. The residents had complained that the plant is also polluting the lake, but we found out maintenance work on the lake is currently underway. While all the waste that is converted into compost is useful to residents, they still demand that the plant be moved out of the area.

