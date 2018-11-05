Home Cities Bengaluru

Activists say MM Hills sanctuary road being widened, officials deny

The PWD had taken up the road widening project on a 4.5km road from Hanur to Ramapura via Ajjipura inside the protected area within the Hanur buffer zone. 

Published: 05th November 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Road widening work being carried out Inside MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary | express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Even as wildlife activists allege that road widening work is taking place on a 4km stretch inside Male Mahadeshwara (MM Hills) Wildlife Sanctuary, the state forest department, while denying it, said the project has been completely withdrawn and whatever work is on is within the purview of forest laws.

Last October, the road widening project between Hanur and Rampura (which was in the forest limits) had been stopped after protests. “However, the Public Works Department (PWD) has once again quietly taken up the project with the district forest officials caught napping,” activists claimed.

The PWD had taken up the road widening project on a 4.5km road from Hanur to Ramapura via Ajjipura inside the protected area within the Hanur buffer zone. Bowing to pressure from various quarters, then Deputy Conservator of Forests of MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, V Yedukondalu, had issued notice to PWD officials and directed them to stop this project. However, by the time the forest department swung into action, 50% of the works had been completed, activists alleged.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, the DCF said, no road widening is being done inside the Protected Area (PA) as claimed by activists. “We managed to convince both the PWD and local politicians not to go for road widening. Whatever work is going on is repair work and that too within the purview of law. We have asked them to restrict to existing limit, which is 3.75m road within the forest area. But outside the forest, the road width is 5m.”

An activist said, “The DCF is going by the PWD assurance and claiming they will not widen this road. The construction works and the widened road will lead to reduced animal movement and frequent road kills.”

The DCF added, “No asphalting work or soil work is being done. Whatever is happening is with permission. We have stopped the widening project. Further, for the first time, we have initiated installation of scientific obstacles (road humps) which will restrict the speed limit of vehicles to 30 kmph. There will be no effect on wildlife movement.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Male Mahadeshwara BANGALORE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp