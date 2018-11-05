Home Cities Bengaluru

Actor Jagadish Hosamata in jail over sale of illegal arms

Published: 05th November 2018 08:55 AM

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A desperate bid to make easy, big money after his first film flopped at the box office, led a 31-year-old aspiring Kannada actor to land in the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police net along with three others. The four accused were trying to illegally sell two pistols with live cartridges to a local businessman when they were caught red-handed after the latter tipped off the police.

The actor, Jagadish Hosamata, alias ‘Jaguar’ Jaggu, has acted in just one film, Sarkar, which bombed at the box office after its release in March 2017. The film was produced by his mother, expecting to give her son a big break in the film world.

After the failure of the film, Jaggu, who hails from Hubballi, remained unemployed. He even had a loan of `2 lakh which he had taken from a decorator Mohammed Nizam (25) which was unpaid. He decided to make easy money not only to repay the loan but also to get himself out of his financial crisis when Nizam, a resident of HAL, introduced him to BG Satish Kumar (44) of GM Palya, and Syed Sameer Ahemad (32) of K Nayarayanapura,both realtors. 

A senior police officer said the four accused planned to sell illegally procured firearms. They managed to illegally procure two pistols and 21 live cartridges and approached a local businessman living in BEML quarters. The businessman reportedly called the police to alert them about the gang. The four were nabbed red-handed while trying to make the sale to the businessman. 

“Further interrogations are on to ascertain whether the gang had sold such weapons to other people earlier. It is a little early to to share more details of the accused at this point. We are also questioning some of Jaggu’s friends in connection with having illegal weapons to ascertain where they managed to get those arms,” the police officer added.The police expect to detect and bust the supply chain of illegal weapons entering the city through this probe.

