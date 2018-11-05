Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore: Five police officials charged with assaulting and threatening 41-year old woman

In the complaint, she stated that the accused allegedly trespassed into her house at 11.30 pm on September 5 and ransacked it.

Published: 05th November 2018 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Five policemen, including two sub-inspectors (PSIs) of KR Puram police station, have been accused of assaulting and threatening a 41-year-old woman. An FIR has been registered against them and an investigation has been ordered.Prabhavathi, a resident of Mallappa Layout at Seegehalli in Mahadevapura, had filed a private complaint in the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court, after the KR Puram police allegedly refused to take her complaint against the policemen.

Following the court order, the Mahadevapura police registered an FIR last Tuesday against PSIs Manjunath and Rangappa, ASI Muniraju, head constable Harisha H L and woman head constable Manjula. The police staffers have been booked for assault, outraging the modesty of a woman, criminal intimidation and other charges.

In the complaint, she stated that the accused allegedly trespassed into her house at 11.30 pm on September 5 and ransacked it. They allegedly assaulted her and hurled filthy abuses at her. The next day, around 20 people went to her house and assaulted her. The accused allegedly showed her a gun and threatened to kill her and her family members. 

However, the KR Puram police refused to take her complaint.
Police sources, however, said that the woman had at least three criminal cases against her. “She had sold some property in Basavanapura recently and had gone to take it back. Those who had bought it had filed a case against her and she was arrested in that connection and was later released on bail in September. Soon after being released, she came up with the allegation against the police staff,” a source said, adding that she had filed the complaint to take revenge on the policemen.

When contacted, DCP (Whitefield) Abdul Ahad told The New Indian Express, “The Assistant Commissioner of Police of the Whitefield sub-division will investigate the case and submit a report within a week. I can’t comment further on an ongoing investigation.”

TAGS
KR Puram police station Police assault woman

