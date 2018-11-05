Central Crime Branch nets duo using RTI  info to blackmail builders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men - one claiming to be a leader of a Dalit organisation and another a Right To Information (RTI) activist - were nabbed by the Central Crime Branch police on Saturday. They had allegedly procured information via RTI on building violations by engineers and builders. They then used this information to blackmail these engineers and builders into paying up by threatening to reveal their violations to authorities. CCB sleuths seized `1.28 lakh cash from the duo.

The accused are Lion Balakrishna (52), who claims to be the leader of Dalit Samrakshana Samithi, and his associate Dadapeer Halageri Mohammed Isaq (38), who claims to be an RTI activist. They were living in Mahadevapura.Police said the two accused used to carry an air gun and other weapons to threaten their victims.

A senior police officer said that after preliminary investigations it was found that Balakrishna ran an extortion racket.Some of his associates are still at large. During interrogation, the accused revealed to the police that they availed information through RTI on the building violations around the city to threaten engineers, builders and building owners.

Police said Balakrishna also used the extorted money to give out loans to some businessmen at exorbitant interest rates. They used dummy weapons and air guns to recover the loans and had allegedly also assaulted some of the locals over cash collections. In 2014, the accused had allegedly conned several people in HAL by promising to get them BDA sites.