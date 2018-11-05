Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite ban, cracker sellers expect good sale in Bangalore

CML Dilip of Sri Vari Traders told The New Indian Express that their sale usually goes up to `2 lakh around this time of the year.

Published: 05th November 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Supreme Court’s insistence on use of green crackers, dealers seem to be going about their business as usual with no idea as to what entails a ‘green cracker’. Malleswaram Football Ground on 4th Main Road is a famous sale point for firecrackers this time of the year.

CML Dilip of Sri Vari Traders told The New Indian Express that their sale usually goes up to Rs 2 lakh around this time of the year. Despite the two-hour window period to burst firecrackers, from 8 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali on November 6, traders are optimistic about making a good business. “Sunday was the first day of business and customers thronged our shop in large numbers. There is brisk sale of gift boxes, flowerpots, sparklers among other items this season,” Dilip said.

As Deepavali approaches, a girl buys crackers along with her mother at a stall in Malleswaram; a group from the NGO CRISP raises awareness about cracker-free Deepawali at Cubbon Park. Santosh Potedar, who faced respiratory issues at the age of 14, wore a string of inhalers to spread a message; the junction near Hebbal flyover saw a massive traffic jam as Bengalureans ventured out for shopping on Sunday 
| Nagaraja Gadekal, Pandarinath B

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Diwali

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sooraj
    Will burn more fire crackers just to save democracy in India..
    25 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp