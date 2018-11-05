Despite ban, cracker sellers expect good sale in Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the Supreme Court’s insistence on use of green crackers, dealers seem to be going about their business as usual with no idea as to what entails a ‘green cracker’. Malleswaram Football Ground on 4th Main Road is a famous sale point for firecrackers this time of the year.

CML Dilip of Sri Vari Traders told The New Indian Express that their sale usually goes up to Rs 2 lakh around this time of the year. Despite the two-hour window period to burst firecrackers, from 8 pm to 10 pm, on Diwali on November 6, traders are optimistic about making a good business. “Sunday was the first day of business and customers thronged our shop in large numbers. There is brisk sale of gift boxes, flowerpots, sparklers among other items this season,” Dilip said.

As Deepavali approaches, a girl buys crackers along with her mother at a stall in Malleswaram; a group from the NGO CRISP raises awareness about cracker-free Deepawali at Cubbon Park. Santosh Potedar, who faced respiratory issues at the age of 14, wore a string of inhalers to spread a message; the junction near Hebbal flyover saw a massive traffic jam as Bengalureans ventured out for shopping on Sunday

| Nagaraja Gadekal, Pandarinath B