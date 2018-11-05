GoAir to connect Bangalore with Phuket, Male  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning December 9, GoAir will launch direct flights to Phuket (in Thailand) and Male (in Maldives) from Bengaluru. Attractive inaugural round trip fares are being offered from the city for these destinations.

According to an official release, these sectors have been introduced in response to the growing demand from leisure travellers from Bengaluru.

GoAir will operate three direct flight services each week along the Bengaluru - Phuket - Bengaluru route at an attractive return fare starting from Rs 16,999 (all inclusive). It will operate two direct flight services per week for Bengaluru - Male - Bengaluru route at an attractive return fare starting from `15,199 (all inclusive).

"The airline also offers GoHoliday packages, whereby customers can choose from 3/4/5/7 -day options to both Phuket & Male," the release said. GoAir recently announced India's first direct service to Phuket from New Delhi and Mumbai on October 11. It also launched direct flights to Male from Mumbai and Delhi from October 14.