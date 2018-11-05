MeToo row: Arjun Sarja told to appear before police today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor Arjun Sarja has been summoned by the Cubbon Park police to appear before the investigation officer and give his statement on Monday, in connection with the case filed against him by actress Sruthi Hariharan. Sruthi had accused him of touching her inappropriately during the shooting of Vismaya movie and harassing her at various places.

Arjun Sarja

Police said that they had issued a notice to him on Saturday asking him to appear on Monday to give his statement.However, Sarja is relieved as the Karnataka High Court had passed an interim order on Friday directing the Cubbon Park police to not arrest him but may continue with the probe. On October 27, actor Sruthi Hariharan filed a complaint of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation with the Cubbon Park Police and an FIR was registered.

In the complaint, Sruthi stated that she was sexually harassed in November 2015 while rehearsing for scenes in the film Vismaya at a bungalow near Presidency College in Hebbal in Bengaluru. She was portraying the role of Arjun Sarja’s wife in the film.

The court was told that she had agreed to do the role with the relevant scenes. She has filed the complaint three years after the alleged incident. Sarja submitted that whatever incident she is alleging were scenes in the film that she had consented to act in. But with the help of legal experts, she has now filed a compliant to make serious allegations.