Home Cities Bengaluru

#MeToo row: Arjun Sarja told to appear before police today

Police said that they had issued a notice to him on Saturday asking him to appear on Monday to give his statement.

Published: 05th November 2018 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Arjun-Sruthi

In collage: Arjun Sarja and Sruthi Hariharan (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor  Arjun Sarja has been summoned by the Cubbon Park police to appear before the investigation officer and give his statement on Monday, in connection with the case filed against him by actress Sruthi Hariharan. Sruthi had accused him of touching her inappropriately during the shooting of Vismaya movie and harassing her at various places.

Arjun Sarja

Police said that they had issued a notice to him on Saturday asking him to appear on Monday to give his statement.However, Sarja is relieved as the Karnataka High Court had passed an interim order on Friday directing the Cubbon Park police to not arrest him but may continue with the probe. On October 27, actor Sruthi Hariharan filed a complaint of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation with the Cubbon Park Police and an FIR was registered.

In the complaint, Sruthi stated that she was sexually harassed in November 2015 while rehearsing for scenes in the film Vismaya at a bungalow near Presidency College in Hebbal in Bengaluru. She was portraying the role of Arjun Sarja’s wife in the film.

The court was told that she had agreed to do the role with the relevant scenes. She has filed the complaint three years after the alleged incident. Sarja submitted that whatever incident she is alleging were scenes in the film that she had consented to act in. But with the help of legal experts, she has now filed a compliant to make serious allegations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arjun Sarja meToo Sexual allegations

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • allu
    Arjun sir
    24 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp