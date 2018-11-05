Shop owner stabbed to death for, 1 held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old juice shop owner, who questioned a customer for not paying for a cigarette, was stabbed to death in Vijayanagar on Sunday. Police arrested the accused Vinay Kumar, an unemployed youth, while he was trying to escape. The deceased has been identified as Mahadev, a resident of Water Tank Road.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on Sunday evening when Kumar (24) had come to the shop to buy a cigarette. Mahadev’s assistant Chotu was looking after the shop. As Kumar was not carrying cash, he wanted to pay through an online wallet. However, Chotu demanded cash and in a fit of anger Kumar slapped him before escaping. Chotu called Mahadev to inform him about the incident. Mahadev rushed to his shop and found Kumar nearby.

He asked Kumar to come along with him to the police station as he had slapped Chotu. Angry over this, Kumar took out a dagger and stabbed Mahadev repeatedly. Mahadev screamed for help and the locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Vijayanagar police rushed to the spot and arrested Kumar.