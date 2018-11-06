Bangalore University student walks naked around girls’ hostel, taken to NIMHANS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A post-graduate student pursuing communication studies at Bangalore University was allegedly walking naked around the ladies hostel at Jnana Bharathi campus and has been admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

According to varsity officials, the student was found walking naked around the ladies hostel on Sunday night. The female Home Guards who were on security duty, questioned him and advised him to go back to his hostel. However, they let him be when he refused to leave.When the female students staying in the hostel saw him in the morning, they informed male students who had come for a walk on the campus.

One of the inmates of the boys’ hostel said, “We brought him to the hostel room. Later, some senior students came and took him to NIMHANS.”

“There are reports in the media saying that the Home Guards hit the boy. That is not true. He was not even touched by the guards as they were women and were scared to go near him. They merely warned him to leave the premises,” said a senior official.

Officials from the University suspect that the student has some psychiatric problems. The faculty members and his classmates claim that he was acutely depressed due to a failed relationship with a girl.

Meanwhile, the university has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the issue. The Vice-Chancellor visited NIMHANS, where the student is being treated, to check on him.

Interestingly, this incident could have taken a political turn when a student leader pursuing his P.hD at the University coerced other students to stage a protest. Some of the students allege that he was getting commission from the security agency previously employed by BU.BU authorities have ordered an inquiry and sought CCTV footage. However, Bangalore University VC Prof K R Venugopal was unavailable for comments.