Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore University student walks naked around girls’ hostel, taken to NIMHANS

According to varsity officials, the student was found walking naked around the ladies hostel on Sunday night.

Published: 06th November 2018 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A post-graduate student pursuing communication studies at Bangalore University was allegedly walking naked around the ladies hostel at Jnana Bharathi campus and has been admitted to the National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS).

According to varsity officials, the student was found walking naked around the ladies hostel on Sunday night. The female Home Guards who were on security duty, questioned him and advised him to go back to his hostel. However, they let him be when he refused to leave.When the female students staying in the hostel saw him in the morning, they informed male students who had come for a walk on the campus.
One of the inmates of the boys’ hostel said, “We brought him to the hostel room. Later, some senior students came and took him to NIMHANS.”

“There are reports in the media saying that the Home Guards hit the boy. That is not true. He was not even touched by the guards as they were women and were scared to go near him. They merely warned him to leave the premises,” said a senior official.

Officials from the University suspect that the student has some psychiatric problems.  The faculty members and his classmates claim that he was acutely depressed due to a failed relationship with a girl.  
Meanwhile, the university has constituted an inquiry committee to probe the issue. The Vice-Chancellor visited NIMHANS, where the student is being treated, to check on him.

Interestingly, this incident could have taken a political turn when a student leader pursuing his P.hD at the University coerced other students to stage a protest. Some of the students allege that he was getting commission from the security agency previously employed by BU.BU authorities have ordered an inquiry and sought CCTV footage. However, Bangalore University VC Prof K R Venugopal was unavailable for comments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp