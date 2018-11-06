Home Cities Bengaluru

Burst firecrackers but exercise ample caution

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every Deepavali, people throng hospitals after suffering injuries due to firecrackers. A majority of the cases involve children and consist of minor injuries. However, in some cases people have gone completely blind.

“We want to ensure that people do not have to hunt for a hospital in case of an emergency. They can walk in at any time to our hospitals which will remain open for 24 hours on November 6, 7 and 8. Like every year we will be provide free consultations and primary treatment for eye injuries caused by firecrackers,” said Dr. Bhujang Shetty, founder of Narayana Nethralaya.

“Eye injuries can range from mild burns on the skin, eyelashes, to more serious ones like damage to the cornea, bleeding inside the eye, tearing and detachment of the retina, injury to the optic nerve, etc. which can lead to permanent loss of vision” said Shetty.

If you get injured, wash your eyes with clean water and rush to the hospital. Clinical treatment ensures that the chemicals which have entered the eye do not corrode the various eye layers, worsening the condition. In case of a severe injury, bandage the area and rush to the hospital immediately. If brought to the hospital on time the chances of preventing more damage and loss of vision are better.

diwali

