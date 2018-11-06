Diwali: Wear mask to prevent smoke from getting to you

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For those with respiratory problems, it is that time of year again when the city chokes on polluted air, making it imperative for them to use respirators to breathe clean air.During Deepavali, cardiac and respiratory problems go on the rise, worsening the condition of patients suffering from lung and heart diseases, blood pressure and diabetes.

Dr Hirenappa Udnur, Consultant, Pulmonology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal, said, “People who are suffering from bronchitis and asthma are advised to see their doctors and revise their prescriptions during the festival. Using masks to cover their nose is also advisable as this can effectively prevent inhaling too much smoke.”

Respirators are of two categories. Particulate respirators remove contaminants and particulate matter in the air. The other category consists of powered air-purifying respirators with cartridges/canisters which filter out chemicals and gases. These respirators supply clean and breathable air from another source

“Respirators that fall into this category include airline respirators, which use compressed air from a remote source and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) which include their own air supply. They are like personal air purifiers,” said Dr K K Aggarwal, President, Heart Care Foundation of India.

The N95 mask, which is easily available, is a particulate respirator, which filters particles less than or equal to 1 micrometer in diameter with at least 95 percent efficiency, given the rate of flow is up to 50 litres per minute. N95 masks must fit on a person’s face with less than 10 percent seal leakage.

NOT SUITABLE FOR CHILDREN

N95 respirators are not designed for children because they don’t fit perfectly on them. N95 respirators can be the surgical or industrial type. The ones used in hospitals are surgical ones while the ones used in industries are industry-certified.“All require fit-testing and must be adjusted on your face to provide the intended effectiveness of filtering 95 percent of particles with mass median diameter of 0.3 micrometers. They are not fluid resistant. Simple surgical masks may not help in the pollution,” added Aggarwal.