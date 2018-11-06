Duo from Mumbai to conduct intensive acting workshop in Bangalore  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Anunaad Performing Arts will be coming to Bengaluru to conduct a one-month acting workshop. After having conducted workshops in Mumbai, the duo behind Anunaad is looking forward to training people here. The workshop will be conducted by Sonali Bhardwaj and Ravindra Kenchappa, who founded Anunaad three years ago.

Sonali, a graduate from the National School of Drama (NSD), has acted in more than 50 plays across India and Pakistan, and has also played an on-screen role in blockbuster movie Ki and Ka, apart from many other Indie movies. Ravindra is an actor with a Diploma in Acting from Barry John’s Acting School, Mumbai. He is an active theatre practitioner and is also the co-director at Anunaad.

Talking about the need to conduct an intensive-acting workshop in Bengaluru, Sonali says, “In a cosmopolitan city like Bengaluru, there is so much talent that goes unidentified due to lack of professional training. The amount of recognition for an actor and his/her skills is just not enough in the city. We started our workshops in Mumbai, which is a hub for performing arts thanks to Bollywood.”

While they agree that acting as a craft cannot be learnt in a month’s time, Sonali points to some key takeaways one can look forward to in this workshop. “Acting can never be learnt in a particular time frame as it keeps evolving as an art and evolves the artist simultaneously too. But, one has to start somewhere. Learners will get to understand the basic principles of acting through text.

They would learn about voice work and exploration through physical movements. Throughout the course, they will be introduced to nine emotions. They would learn how to improvise. Moreover, they would be able to present monologues by the end of the workshop.”

Coming to the city for the first time, the duo aims at bringing out the actor in those who wish to participate. “A lot of understanding and intellect goes into this art form and it would bring immense pride to us if we get to bring out a talented actor among our learners,” adds Sonali. The month-long course will begin on November 17. The classes would be held on weekends — Saturday and Sunday of every week. It will be held at Shoonya- Centre for Art & Somatic Practices for a fee of `8,000.