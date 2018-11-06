NEET percentile reduced for AYUSH courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The percentile for admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses through National eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) has been reduced by the Centre for the current academic year. Details of percentile reduced have been uploaded on the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website.

The candidates, who become eligible due to reduction of NEET percentile, can register online if they have not registered with the KEA earlier. The candidates who have already been allotted seats to AYUSH courses in previous rounds and the candidates who are already admitted to the colleges for any discipline will not be eligible to participate.

For admission to PG AYUSH courses, option entry is enabled for second round seat allotment. The eligible candidates can exercise their priority of options up to 11 am on November 7.