Home Cities Bengaluru

NEET percentile reduced for AYUSH courses

The candidates, who become eligible due to reduction of NEET percentile, can register online if they have not registered with the KEA earlier.

Published: 06th November 2018 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2018 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The percentile for admission to undergraduate AYUSH courses through National eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET) has been reduced by the Centre for the current academic year. Details of percentile reduced have been uploaded on the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) website.

The candidates, who become eligible due to reduction of NEET percentile, can register online if they have not registered with the KEA earlier. The candidates who have already been allotted seats to AYUSH courses in previous rounds and the candidates who are already admitted to the colleges for any discipline will not be eligible to participate.

For admission to PG AYUSH courses, option entry is enabled for second round seat allotment. The eligible candidates can exercise their priority of options up to 11 am on November 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Examinations Authority National eligibility-cum-entrance test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp